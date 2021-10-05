Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report released on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

NYSE:H opened at $80.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,373,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $48,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,028,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

