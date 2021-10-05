Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.75 price objective (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up previously from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.66.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCN opened at C$16.74 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.33.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.