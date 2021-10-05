Zacks: Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post sales of $64.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the highest is $65.42 million. Heska posted sales of $56.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $256.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $258.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $285.02 million, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $293.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heska by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.51. Heska has a 1-year low of $97.29 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,315.79 and a beta of 1.72.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

