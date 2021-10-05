Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.86.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $174.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.68. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

