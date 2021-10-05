Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals to C$8.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.35.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.38. The firm has a market cap of C$837.68 million and a P/E ratio of 15.52. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of C$4.72 and a 52 week high of C$10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$946,485.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,750.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.