Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.46.

TSE:AR opened at C$2.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$851.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.45.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argonaut Gold will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

