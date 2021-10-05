Zacks Investment Research Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Buy

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

IHG stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 214.48 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

