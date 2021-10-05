KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $638.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

