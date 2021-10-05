Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 52.88 ($0.69).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY opened at GBX 44.80 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £31.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.33. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.