Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precigen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Precigen alerts:

PGEN opened at $5.04 on Friday. Precigen has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,030,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,903 over the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Precigen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Precigen by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 494.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.