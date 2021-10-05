Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$18.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at C$22.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 19.82 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.33. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of C$7.48 and a one year high of C$27.12.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

