Richardson Electronics (RELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 6th.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.94%.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 0.56. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,021.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richardson Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 23,288.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Richardson Electronics worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

