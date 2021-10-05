Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

