Lamb Weston (LW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE:LW opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.