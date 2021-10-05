Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $80.75 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 186.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

