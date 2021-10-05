Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.33.

Universal Display stock opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.16. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $164.60 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

