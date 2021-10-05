Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Restaurant Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Restaurant Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

RSTGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

