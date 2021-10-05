Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) Insider David Cotterell Purchases 52,000 Shares

Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) insider David Cotterell bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £175,760 ($229,631.57).

Shares of LON KAPE opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11. Kape Technologies Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a market cap of £943.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 375.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 328.09.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

