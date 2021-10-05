RenovoRx Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 5th (NASDAQ:RNXT)

RenovoRx’s (NASDAQ:RNXT) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 5th. RenovoRx had issued 1,850,000 shares in its IPO on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $16,650,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. RenovoRx has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $16.74.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

