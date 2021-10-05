Tio Tech A’s (NASDAQ:TIOAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on October 5th

Tio Tech A’s (NASDAQ:TIOAU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 5th. Tio Tech A had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 8th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Tio Tech A’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of TIOAU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Tio Tech A has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

