Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Up 4.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 5,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 192,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Specifically, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 134,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,509,226.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 270,526 shares of company stock worth $4,955,004. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $581.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. Research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

