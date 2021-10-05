$17.18 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report sales of $17.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.84 million and the highest is $17.69 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $14.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $69.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.64. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

