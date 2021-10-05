Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Ascom to a “hold” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Ascom alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. Ascom has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.