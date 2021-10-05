Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $200.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as low as $141.00 and last traded at $141.48, with a volume of 3938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.20.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 40.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.05. The stock has a market cap of $379.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

