Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Decreases By 37.7%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

