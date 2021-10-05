SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $22.93. SEMrush shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,257 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,835 shares of company stock worth $5,474,851 in the last 90 days.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

