Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.70 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $332.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 245.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

