Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.66 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $250.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 328,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

