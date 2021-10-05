Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.75.

NYSE REXR opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,556,000 after buying an additional 308,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after buying an additional 853,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,439,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,696,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.