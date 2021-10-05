Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

