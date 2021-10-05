GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0526 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $503,249.10 and $580.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

