Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to report sales of $25.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.42 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $13.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $99.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $779,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $285,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,168. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Outset Medical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 292.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 64,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 53.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,063. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. Outset Medical has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.