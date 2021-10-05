Brokerages Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.24 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will post sales of $12.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.22 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.37. 1,293,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sanofi by 61.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Sanofi by 8.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 19.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

