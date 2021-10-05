Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post sales of $339.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $344.74 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $332.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after buying an additional 2,428,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 394,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.65. 1,739,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
