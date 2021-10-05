Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post sales of $339.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $344.74 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $332.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after buying an additional 2,428,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 394,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.65. 1,739,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

