Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Down 5.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) shares dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 344,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 116.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wrap Technologies by 68.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 51.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 47,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,921 shares in the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

