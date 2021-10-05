GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Shares Up 13.2%

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT)’s stock price shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. 7,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83.

About GT Gold (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.

