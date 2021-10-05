TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Trading 0.7% Higher

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,432.62 ($18.72) and last traded at GBX 1,425 ($18.62). 66,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 63,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415 ($18.49).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,467.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,462.67. The company has a market cap of £714.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

About TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

