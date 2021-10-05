Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Trading Down 0.1%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €23.54 ($27.69) and last traded at €24.02 ($28.26). 187,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.04 ($28.28).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.98 ($25.86).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.