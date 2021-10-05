Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Down 1.1%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.79. Approximately 261,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 200,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

QTRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Quarterhill in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$3.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$317.36 million and a PE ratio of 87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.25%.

About Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

