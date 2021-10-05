Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report sales of $119.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $95.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $488.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $516.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $498.03 million, with estimates ranging from $471.75 million to $530.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 165,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.40. 2,322,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,007. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 182.24 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

