German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post sales of $53.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $51.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $213.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $218.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $243.65 million, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $247.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $832,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 111,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 43,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

