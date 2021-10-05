Aavegotchi Price Hits $1.67 on Major Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $92.11 million and $62.97 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.08635043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00278704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00114026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 56,792,565 coins and its circulating supply is 55,028,401 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

