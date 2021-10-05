Exeedme (XED) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $25.72 million and approximately $349,027.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00063731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00108553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00146549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.67 or 0.99889310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.53 or 0.06914471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.