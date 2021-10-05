InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Shares Down 1.2%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 565,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 206,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPO shares. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.