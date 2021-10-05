Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $349.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009687 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,474,160 coins and its circulating supply is 22,333,894 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.