Analysts Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.28. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.05. 3,914,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 53,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.