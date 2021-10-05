Analysts Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.28. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.05. 3,914,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 53,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

