SafeInsure (SINS) Market Capitalization Achieves $142,603.97

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $142,603.97 and approximately $364.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020717 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001392 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,555,507 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

