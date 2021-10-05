Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08). 132,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,832,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.85 ($0.08).

The firm has a market cap of £15.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.

About Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, engages in developing sulforaphane based medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer, autism, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney diseases.

