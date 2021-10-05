Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Shares Down 3.2%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 304.40 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 305.80 ($4.00). Approximately 1,513,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 518,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.80 ($4.13).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. HSBC upgraded Mediclinic International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Mediclinic International from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 301.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 304.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 33.24.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

