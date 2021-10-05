Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Shares Down 1.9%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.01. 10,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 159,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Electrovaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya, Inc develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion. The firm engages in designing, developing and manufacturing batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Its main businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

